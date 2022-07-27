Rochelle Humes gushes over husband Marvin on wedding anniversary

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes and her JLS singer husband Marvin Humes are celebrating their 10 year wedding anniversary today- what an incredible milestone for the couple!

Rochelle shared stunning photos to her 2.2M Instagram followers from the couple’s wedding day to mark the special anniversary.

The mum-of-three captioned the stunning snaps, “10 years ago today I got to marry my soul mate… in these pictures I had no idea what would be in store but it’s been nothing but pure magic”.

She closed off by asking her hubby, “@marvinhumes ready to do it all again?! #tendownforevertogo”.

A host of Humes’ friends headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching 10 years of marriage.

JLS band member JB Gill penned, “10 years you know… Leading by example. Proud of you two continuing to be an inspiration! Happy Anniversary to you both”.

Dancer Alesha Dixon wrote, “Happy anniversary guys”, while The Only Way is Essex star Samanth Faiers added, “Happy anniversary xxx”.

37-year-old Marvin also shared a carousel of photos from their big day a decade ago. He wrote, “10 years ago to the day! So proud of us Rochy… should we do it all again?”.

This comes just a few short weeks after the couple teased they would be renewing their vows as they hit their 10 year marriage milestone. Rochelle jetted off with her friends to Paris to enjoy a second hen party. She shared snaps from the mini break saying, “Opps… I’m doing it again”.

Marvin headed to Ibiza with his pals, including JLS band member Aston Merrygold, for his stag do. He penned, “Great times on the great white isle this weekend with the lads ahead of the big day with Rochy”, when he posted pictures from the trip.

The pair exchanged vows 10 years ago at the beautiful Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, in front of their nearest and dearest. They went on to have three children together, nine-year-old Alaia, five-year-old Valentina and one-year-old Blake.