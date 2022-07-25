Rochelle Humes announces release date of new picture book

Presenter and former The Saturdays band member Rochelle Humes has made the exciting announcement that she is releasing another children’s picture book and has announced its release date.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share the news with her 2.2M followers. The mum-of-three posted a carousel of photos, two of which were of her son Blake, while the third was of the cover of her newest book called My Little Dragon.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “We have an announcement. Swipe to see why my boy is SO excited. Introducing the first in ‘my new little’ series of picture books… MY LITTLE DRAGON~ A meal time adventure”.

“This one is a special one to us, as you know food is such a big part of our life at home but it’s not always easy for parents so my aim is to bring back the fun into mealtimes through this story book”.

Rochelle continued. “Parents, I hope you find it useful and that your little ones embrace the magic… It’s out on October 13th… you can pre order on Amazon now… I’ll link in my stories”.

Many of Humes’ fans rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new book and to share how excited they were to read the book to their little ones once it’s released. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait to buy, my boys will love this”.

“Oooh this looks amazing, what a fab idea, need all the help I can get. What a handsome little chap”, penned a second follower. A third added, “This is amazing news, so exciting”.

The My Little Coco CEO has already released two children’s books, The Mega Magic Hair Swap in 2019, and The Mega Magic Teacher Swap in 2020.

While speaking on her Instagram stories about her exciting news, Humes revealed that the book’s main character is named Blake, after her son. She is also mum to five-year-old Valentina and nine-year-old Alaia, whom she shares with husband and former JLS member, Marvin Humes.