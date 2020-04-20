Rochelle and Marvin Humes announce gender of their baby

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have announced the gender of their third child. The couple revealed their big news by sharing the cutest video of their daughters.

The couple are set to welcome a baby boy and we’re so happy for them.

In the video, Alaia-Mai and Valentina are running through their garden on an Easter egg hunt. At the end of the game, the sisters sit on a bench and read a special note from the Easter bunny.

The note says: “Hippity, hippity, hop, I have great news that I have to drop. You and Valentina are such good sisters, but now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that’s all from me, the Easter Bunny.

“The BIG news is that you have a baby brother inside of Mummy’s Tummy.”

Rochelle is set to welcome her third child in October. We are so thrilled for the presenter.