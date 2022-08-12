Robin Williams’ children pay tribute to their dad on anniversary of his death

Yesterday, August 11, marked the eighth anniversary of the death of Good Will Hunting star Robin Williams.

Robin tragically died by suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California, on August 11, 2014, aged 63.

His children Zak and Zelda have paid tribute to their late dad on social media by sharing kind words for the acting legend.

39-year-old Zak shared a photo of Robin sporting a beard and long hair to Twitter and Instagram. He captioned the post, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were”.

He continued, “I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”.

33-year-old Zelda honoured her dad in her own way by posting a quote from the writer Haruki Murakami. It read, “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over”.

“But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in”.

Zelda also shared resources for suicide prevention in many countries with the caption, “A thread of suicide prevention resources I have mostly posted before. Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them”.

“I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying x”.

Many of Robin’s fans commented on his children’s posts to send their condolences. One fan wrote, “Sending all the respect and kindness to you today. Thank you for everything you do to bring awareness”.

“The world was a brighter place with him in it. We miss him but his light shines, eternal love to you and your family”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Your father inspires me on a daily basis. Inspires me to be kind to others, to be honest about my own feelings, and to take care of my mental health. I hope you feel the love and support of all his great full fans, including me”.

If you’re struggling and need help, visit samaritans.org or pieta.ie. Both offer a free helpline that runs 24/7.