Robert Irwin recalls earliest memory of late dad Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin has been sharing some of his earliest memories of his father.

Steve Irwin, who was best known for being a conservationist, documentarian and zookeeper, tragically died in September 2006. The 44-year-old passed away after being attacked by a stingray, while he was filming off the coast of Australia.

Steve’s wife of 14 years, Terri Irwin, has continued to run Australia Zoo in her husband’s memory, alongside the couple’s two children – 26-year-old Bindi and 21-year-old Robert.

Now, Robert has been opening up about some of his fondest family memories.

Speaking on Australian talk show The Project, Robert – who was just two years old at the time of his father’s death – was quizzed about his earliest memory of Steve.

“Every morning, it didn’t matter rain, hail or shine, he’d load up Bindi and I on the front of his motorbike and we’d go rip around the Zoo and get ice cream," the TV presenter gushed.

“So I just remember being on the front of the motorbike covered in ice cream just loving life,” Robert added.

The Irwin family honoured Steve’s birthday earlier this month, as he would have turned 63 on February 22.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Robert praised: “It was his birthday yesterday, what would have been his birthday, and it’s always amazing to me to see the global reaction and impact that dad has till this day. It’s very, very special.”

To mark Steve’s birthday last week, Robert took to Instagram to share an iconic shot of his father holding a crocodile.

“Always my greatest inspiration,” he simply penned in his caption.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Robert’s older sister Bindi shared an adorable photo of her younger self kissing her dad’s cheek.

“Happy Birthday, Dad. To the world, you will forever be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To me, you’ll always be the most incredible dad and now our family’s guiding light. I love you and I miss you every day,” Bindi wrote.