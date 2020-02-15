Robbie and Ayda Williams welcome a son and his name is beautiful

Huge congratulations are in order for Robbie and Ayda Williams, who have welcomed their fourth child together. The couple stunned fans by announcing the birth of their baby boy on Valentine’s Day.

Ayda posted a photo of her four children’s feet on Instagram to confirm their son’s arrival. Their tiny tot was born via surrogate.

Robbie and Ayda chose the sweetest name for their son. They decided to call him Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams. The name Beau is of French origin and means handsome.

The mmu-of-four gushed: “Spot the difference… On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

She continued: “As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Teddy, five-year-old son Charlie and one-year-old daughter Coco.

They couldn’t have asked for a greater Valentine’s Day gift.