Riverdale star Lili Reinhart reveals recent health diagnosis

Lili Reinhart has shared an insight into her health with her fans.

The actress, known for starring in Riverdale as Betty Cooper between 2017 and 2023, has opened up about a ‘major depressive episode’.

Lili took to social media to share the news of her diagnosis, where she was flooded with supportive messages from fans.

Opening up to her 6.1M TikTok followers in a new video, Lili revealed she’s been diagnosed with alopecia.

The 27-year-old lip synced to a sound that says, “I'm pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure”, while having a red light therapy treatment done to her hair.

In the video she explained, “Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode”.

Lili captioned the honest post, “Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth”.

Many fans rushed to the comments to share supportive messages with Reinhart and to praise her for raising awareness to alopecia with her video.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this”.

“Oh my gosh Lili i'm so sorry. I love you so much, sending you the most love”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “So impressed by your willingness to talk about this. So many loving thoughts coming your way!”.

Lili recently opened up about battling depression, revealing that her rescue dog helped her thought her ‘darkest battles’.

Alongside photos with her dog, Lili told her 26.3M Instagram followers, “I’m not sure I’d be here today without my Milo. Through my darkest battles with depression, he has been my angel”.

“Here’s a gentle sign, if you’re looking for one, to rescue a dog (if you’re able to). Best decision I ever made”.