Rita Ora shares rare glimpse of secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has revealed a rare glimpse into her secret wedding to Taika Waititi!

The How We Do hitmaker surprised her fanbase in January of last year when she confirmed reports that she had privately tied the knot with the Oscar-winning director in August 2022.

Over one year on, Rita has now chosen to confess why she decided to keep her nuptials a secret.

In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, the Masked Singer judge noted that her fame impacted her wedding to the 48-year-old director.

“I wanted to keep [the wedding] to myself for as long as I could. I’ve been in the public eye for a while now and I’ve always given everything I’m part of to the public. It felt nice to have something that was a secret for a bit,” the 33-year-old gushed.

Only eight people attended the couple’s wedding in Los Angeles, with their parents attending virtually over Zoom. Rita then went on to confess that, after announcing her marriage, many of her nearest and dearest began to reach out to her in surprise.

“A lot of my friends were like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve missed it.’ I just told them that we will figure something out. It felt chill – because my life is not chill,” she explained.

The singer notes further: “Nothing much has changed in my life, I now just feel I’ve got company.”

When asked if she would like to welcome a child with her husband, Rita expressed that she is open to the idea, but that she is in no rush to set a time frame for parenthood.

“It happens when it happens. I just believe in the universe,” she teased.

Rita and Taika first met at a barbecue in 2018, but the pair did not start their romance until three years later.

In the summer of 2022, Rita proposed to Taika while they were on holiday in Palm Springs. Just a few weeks later, the happy couple chose to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.