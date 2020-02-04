Rio and Kate Ferdinand share first clip from step-family documentary

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have shared the first clip from their upcoming documentary series. The emotional clip from Rio & Kate: Becoming a Step Family gives fans a glimpse at the reality of being a stepmum.

The documentary will follow Kate, Rio and his three children- 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and eight-year-old Tia- as they adapt to their new life as a family.

The children’s mum, Rebecca Ellison died from cancer in 2015.

In the short clip, Rio explains that there is no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum. It also shows Kate fighting back the tears as she reveals all she wants is for the children to be happy.

The documentary will highlight the good times and the bad that Rio and Kate have faced since they married in September 2019.

The personal project is bound to open the public’s eyes about stepmothers. They are often painted as the villain, but there’s no doubt that Kate will prove that wrong. The former reality star has always ensured that Lorenz, Tate and Tia are their number one priority.

Speaking about the series, Kate shared: “It is such a personal project for us both and we can’t wait for you all to see it, we really hope it will be able to help lots of people on similar journeys.”

We certainly cannot wait to tune in.

Rio & Kate: Becoming a Step Family airs on BBC One on February 10 at 9pm.