Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally reveal unique name of second child

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child has finally been revealed!

Almost three weeks ago, it was reported that the Diamonds singer and the Praise The Lord rapper had welcomed another baby boy together in early August.

At the time, sources reported to TMZ that the couple had chosen to give their newborn a name beginning with ‘R’, to match their firstborn child RZA Athelston.

Now, one month on, we finally have the birth date and name choice for Rihanna’s newest addition!

According to a birth certificate obtained by publication The Blast, the 35-year-old gave birth to a baby boy on August 1, 2023, at 7:41am, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The certificate also went on to confirm that the proud parents have named their son Riot Rose Mayers.

However, fans might have to wait a while to catch a glimpse of Rihanna’s new bundle of joy, as she previously waited seven months before sharing the first image of her son RZA.

In the meantime, the fanbase of the We Found Love hitmaker has taken to social media to share their opinions on the name reveal.

“Stop playing with them riot,” one fan teased, referring to a lyric from A$AP Rocky’s recent hit song RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n).

“Riot is sooooooooo cute,” another approved.

Rihanna initially announced her pregnancy on February 12, when she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The exciting news came just nine months after she welcomed her first child RZA.

At the beginning of her electric performance, the Grammy-award winner opened up her costume jacket to reveal her growing baby bump,

A few months later, Rihanna attended the Met Gala with A$AP Rocky on May 1, and chose to open up about her pregnancy with her second child.

“It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it,” she exclaimed to Entertainment Tonight at the time.