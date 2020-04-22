Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra welcome their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra, who have welcomed their second child together.

The news was confirmed to Hola! Magazine, who revealed that Alejandra gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. The doting family are currently residing at their ranch on Pound Ridge, outside of New York.

The couple welcomed their first child- a son named Alexander- in 2018. Richard and his ex-wife share 20-year-old son Homer and Alejandra has a seven-year-old son called Albert with her former husband Govind Freidland.

Richard and Alejandra dated for four years before saying ‘I do’ at the Pretty Woman star’s ranch just outside of New York. Richard and Alejandro married in an Indian-inspired ceremony in April, 2018.

We can’t wait to find out the name of their darling boy.

Feature: via Alejandra Gere on Instagram