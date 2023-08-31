RHOBH star Kyle Richards opens up about ‘separation’ from husband

Kyle Richards has shared an update on her relationship with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Last month, Kyle confirmed that she and Mauricio were not divorcing, after rumours speculated they were going their separate ways.

Instead, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the couple had the ‘most challenging year’ of their marriage so far but said they still have respect for each other as they try to ‘work their issues out’.

Following a family holiday in Italy together earlier this month, Kyle shared a new update on her and Mauricio’s relationship and admitted they still ‘care about each other a lot’.

During an Amazon Live session, the 54-year-old was asked by a fan how she and her husband were doing.

Richards explained, “That’s a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye”.

“But, obviously we care about each other a lot, you saw, here we are on vacation”, she continued as a snap of her on holiday showed on the screen.

“That’s what I’m going to share with you right now”, Kyle went on to say as she said she only wanted to talk about her work with Amazon as speaking about her separation was “just too much to deal with right now”.

When addressing divorce rumours back in July, the couple, who have been married for 27 years, released a joint statement to their millions of followers on Instagram that read, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue”.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part”.

They continued, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio”.

It was People magazine that first broke the news of the couple’s separation after an alleged ‘close source’ revealed, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family”.