Review: Google Pixel 4a 5G: it’s well worth the cost.

We recently got to try out the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and found it’s a great little phone. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that this is simply a reissue of Google’s phone by the same name with 5G now included. This new version of the 4a comes with a faster processor, larger screen, great camera, bigger battery and it has a headphone jack. Plus you have that 5G capability too.

Yes, there are lots of phones that have these attributes, but few can match the Pixel’s photo quality or guarantees of timely updates.

What we like:

We love the 6.2 inch OLED screen

Good battery life

Great camera, including ultrawide

What we didn’t like

It’s a small thing but it has no wireless charging

Our highlights:

Despite the phones 6.2-inch screen it doesn’t feel like a huge phone in your hand and that’s because it’s actually quite light.

The rear of the phone holds a small square-shaped camera with two lenses and a fingerprint sensor which is lightning fast to use.

Another notable feature is the headphone jack which is something we’ve long missed with other phones.

Performance on the 4a 5G is good, easily fast enough for day-to-day tasks.

It’s notably faster than the regular Pixel 4a, which has a slower processor and lacks 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G has very good battery life, thanks to its respectably sized battery and efficient processor. You won’t have any issue using it all day.

The Pixel 4a (5G) hardware and software work together to keep everything from your texts to your pics secure on your phone. The Pixel 4a 5G comes with Android 11 is guaranteed to get updates for at least three years. They have also been tested against real-world threats to keep everything from your texts to your pics secure on your phone. So, you can have peace of mind knowing your phone is working to keep you and your stuff safe. And they even have built-in safety features like car crash detection and Safety Check to keep you safe.

Pixel’s Adaptive Battery learns your favourite apps and reduces power to the ones you rarely use, helping your battery last all day. Google has also introduced a new battery-saver mode called “extreme battery saver.” The idea is if you need to go two or three days away from a charger, you can turn on this additional option. It turns off all but an approved list of apps you choose.

Captured on pixel – ultrawide

The Pixel 4a 5G photos are as good as other Pixels, sharp and with great contrast. You can get incredible photos with it. The Pixel 4a (5G) camera has a new lens to capture stunning ultrawide shots in addition to your favourite features like Live HDR+ and dual exposure controls. They also come with new features like Night Sight in Portrait mode, Portrait Light, and Cinematic Pan.

Captured on pixel – night site and portrait mode

Video quality has improved over earlier Pixels.

As you’d expect, you can get compatible Pixel 4a (5G) accessories from Google or choose products from one of the Made for Google brands offering 300+ compatible accessories. One we quite like is the machine-washable fabric cases: You can add some colour with Pixel fabric cases, with a soft outer fabric made from over 70% recycled material. The machine-washable fabric is soft to the touch and stays stylish over time.

Plus, we like the Google Pixel Buds which give you brilliant sound, clear calls, and hands-free help from Google Assistant should you need it.

The 4s 5G’s is less assuming than other Android phones, but its software is more elegant and easier to use — and of course, the camera is almost surely better than the direct competition.

All these improvements come at a cost, and the Pixel 4a 5G price is €490.89. It’s well worth it though.

Buy here Pixel 4a 5G now.