Reese Witherspoon finally confirms Big Little Lies return

Big Little Lies is officially returning!

Two months ago, actress and executive producer Nicole Kidman dropped a huge teaser that the hit HBO show would be returning for a third season.

Speaking at a Q&A event on November 17, the 56-year-old was asked about the highlights of her career.

"[Big Little Lies] sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire," explained Nicole, known for her role as Celeste Wright.

"And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she hinted at the time.

Now, a few months on from Nicole’s revelation, her co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon has corroborated the announcement!

Reese attended the Golden Globes awards last night in Los Angeles, where the 47-year-old – who plays Madeline Mackenzie – was asked if Nicole’s comments were true.

“Yes! I mean, we are working on it. We’re working on it, yeah. Nic and I have been working on it a lot,” she exclaimed in an interview with Variety.

Big Little Lies last aired on our screens in July 2019. The show was originally based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and launched as a miniseries in 2017. Once it became a huge hit, a second season was commissioned, and acting legend Meryl Streep joined the cast.

One of the show’s stars, Laura Dern, was recently asked if she had spoken to her castmates about a Big Little Lies revival.

"Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life," the actress, who stars as Renata Klein, detailed in an interview with Today.com.

"And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives,” Laura added in December.