Reese Witherspoon celebrates son’s graduation with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon has reunited with her ex-husband and The Lincoln Lawyer actor Ryan Phillippe for the day to celebrate their son’s highschool graduation.

Ryan took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps of him and Reese with their son Deacon dressed in an orange graduation cap and gown, along with a funny video of Deacon accepting his diploma and throwing his cap up into the air which then landed in their pool.

Reese then came to the rescue and fished the cap out of the water.

Phillippe captioned the post, “homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing. Reese w the cap grab [laughing face emoji]”.

The actor continued to tell his 1.1M Instagram followers what his role on the day was. “I played principal”.

18-year-old Deacon commented on the post, sweetly saying, “Best dad ever”.

Many friends and fans also commented on the snaps. Dodgeball actor Justin Long penned, “All three of you could be recent high school graduates! #VampireFamilyVibes #Fampire”.

American football player and professional wrestler Dean ‘Mojo Rawley’ Muhtadi wrote, “Absolutely fantastic”.

“I love how you guys are still so close”, added a follower.

The Brothers By Blood actor also shared a snap of him and his ex-wife with Deacon celebrating his birthday. Ryan captioned the Instagram post, “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented son”.

The 47-year-old continued, “You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you”.

With a nod to Reese, he added, “We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.. (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)”.

Reese and Ryan tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their daughter Ava into the world three months after exchanging vows. The two went on to have their son Deacon in 2003. In 2006 the couple decided to call it quits and filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2008.