Recipe time: three delicious, quick & easy festive sides

From classic side dishes of garden peas to flavoursome stir-fry mixes and crispy roast potatoes, Green Isle makes good food decisions easy. Green Isle wants to make sure you’re one step ahead for the most anticipated dinner of the year and take the hassle out of cooking this Christmas!

The Green Isle range of vegetable and potato sides saves you time on meal preparation, as all the chopping and slicing has been done for you. This will ensure that Christmas day in your house is as stress-free as possible, and you’ll feel like a champion in your kitchen.

Green Isle Potato Croquettes RRP €4.00 – Delicious mashed potato, rolled in a golden breadcrumb coating. Pop them in the oven or air fryer. Ready in 15-20 minutes. Potato perfection every time!

Green Isle Roast Potatoes RRP €4.00 – Made with the finest potatoes, all you have to do is pop them in the oven and roast to a golden crisp finish! A classic potato side for all the family.

Why not try your hand at some of the delicious festive recipes from Green Isle below?

Potato Croquettes with Blue Cheese Dip, Cranberries and Walnuts

Serves: 4

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 x bag Green Isle Potato Croquettes

50g dried cranberries, roughly chopped

50g walnuts, toasted

1 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

For the blue cheese dip:

150g sour cream

50g mayonnaise

75g blue cheese, crumbled

½ tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method:

Cook the Green Isle Croquettes according to the on-pack instructions and whilst they are cooking, make the blue cheese dip.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, seasoning and most of the blue cheese (keep some for the garnish) together until smooth and set aside.

Place the walnuts into a dry pan and set over a medium heat to toast. Dry fry for 5 minutes, or until the nuts start to smell toasty and fragrant then remove from the heat and coarsely chop.

When the Croquettes are cooked, place them into a serving dish and drizzle the blue cheese dip over them. Crumble over the remaining blue cheese and lastly sprinkle the cranberries, toasted walnuts and chives over the croquettes dish.

Roast Potatoes with Caramelised Onions, Crispy Bacon and Sage

Serves: 4

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 x bag Green Isle Roast Potatoes

2 red onions, cut into wedges

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon, chopped into bite sized pieces

Handful of sage leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 200°C fan.

Place the Green Isle Roast Potatoes on a large baking tray and add red onion wedges.

Place the tray into the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes turn the potatoes and onions and add the bacon bits.

Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until the potatoes and bacon are crisp and piping hot throughout.

Scatter the sage leaves over the tray and bake for a final 5 minutes.

Serve to the table in a large bowl with a little seasoning on top.

Christmas Buttered Garden Peas and Leeks

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. butter

2 leeks, white and pale green parts only, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

85ml white wine

2 heads of Little Gem lettuce, shredded

450g Green Isle Garden Peas

100ml chicken or vegetable stock

2 tbsp. finely chopped chives

2 tbsp. finely chopped parsley

Zest of ½ a lemon

50g toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Method:

Melt butter in a large wide saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and cook stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes until tender.

Season well with salt and pepper then pour in the white wine. Cook until the wine has reduced by ½ and then add the lettuce, peas, and chicken stock.

Partially cover the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook at a gentle simmer until the lettuce and peas are tender, which should take about 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, then stir in the herbs and lemon zest. Serve scattered with the toasted hazelnuts.

With a great range of Green Isle products to choose from every day, add variety to your plates throughout the year without having to compromise on goodness or taste and stock up your freezer with some family favourites available in supermarkets nationwide.

www.GreenIsle.ie