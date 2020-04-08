Recipe: This Oaty Banana Bread has become our go-to breakfast

Everyone seems to be baking banana bread at the moment. We must admit we've been eating it for breakfast, lunch and dinner during the lockdown and we've found the tastiest recipe that you just need to try.

Baking has been our saviour during this strange time in our lives, so why not channel your inner Mary Berry and give this recipe a whirl?

Oaty Banana Bread:

Makes: 2 loaves

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 50 mins

You’ll need:

65g Flahavan’s Organic Jumbo Oats

100g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats

130g Whole Wheat Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

4 medium very ripe bananas, mashed

300ml honey

300ml maple syrup

60g unsalted butter, melted

60ml oat milk

100g low fat Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method: