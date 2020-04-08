Recipe: This Oaty Banana Bread has become our go-to breakfast
Everyone seems to be baking banana bread at the moment. We must admit we've been eating it for breakfast, lunch and dinner during the lockdown and we've found the tastiest recipe that you just need to try.
Baking has been our saviour during this strange time in our lives, so why not channel your inner Mary Berry and give this recipe a whirl?
Oaty Banana Bread:
Makes: 2 loaves
Prep time: 25 mins
Cook time: 50 mins
You’ll need:
- 65g Flahavan’s Organic Jumbo Oats
- 100g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats
- 130g Whole Wheat Flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of sea salt
- 4 medium very ripe bananas, mashed
- 300ml honey
- 300ml maple syrup
- 60g unsalted butter, melted
- 60ml oat milk
- 100g low fat Greek yogurt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 170ºC fan bake. Spread 50g of Flahavan’s Organic Jumbo Oats and 100g of Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats in a single layer on a baking tray lined with baking paper and place in the oven.
- Toast the oats for 8-10 minutes, until very light golden, mixing once half way through. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
- Using baking paper, line two 20 x 6cm loaf tins leaving two sides overhanging slightly. Lightly mist with non-stick spray.
- In a bowl, mix together all the dry ingredients, then stir in the toasted oats and set aside.
- Mash the bananas with a fork in a large mixing bowl, then whisk in the wet ingredients, adding the eggs and vanilla extract last – the batter will have a very wet consistency at this stage.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Slowly and gently stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until thoroughly combined. Pour the batter evenly into the 2 prepared loaf tins, leaving 1cm at the top. Sprinkle the banana bread mix with the remaining oats for decoration.
- Bake for 25 minutes, then loosely cover the tins with foil and return to the oven for a further 25 mins. Once cooked, remove from the oven and leave to cool in the loaf tins for an hour before transferring to a dish and serving.