Recipe: These Créme Egg Brownies are the ultimate Easter treat

We've all turned into wannabe Mary Berrys during this lock-down. We've never baked so much in our lives, but we must admit it has helped ease our nerves.

As we inch closer to the Easter weekend, we thought we'd whip up some Easter treats and you're going to love this recipe. Lidl has shared the recipe for their Easter Créme Egg Brownies and we're drooling over the thought of them!

Check out the full recipe below and happy baking!

Ingredients:

Serves 9

185g of butter

185g of Dark Chocolate

3 Whole Eggs

250g of Caster Sugar

85g of Plain Flour

6 Chocolate Créme Eggs (Cut in Half)

40 g Cocoa Powder

Cooking time: 35 Min.