Recipe: Nacho Average Baked Potato from brilliant new cookbook Lush.

TikTok sensation Chef Daniel Lambert leads the pack of a new generation of social media chefs with 100 feel-good recipes. His new cookbook Lush puts the fun back into cooking with 100 easy-to-make recipes. Each recipe promises to be both delicious and playful.

Sometimes all we want for dinner is golden, crunchy and moreish, so whether it’s Salt and Chilli Chicken for Friday-night dinner, Irish-style Potato Nachos (recipe below) for when friends come over, or Cheeseburger Tacos if you fancy something new, Daniel Lambert has you covered. With chapters such as Potato Party, The Cure and So Wrong But So Right there really is something for everyone.

So load up your forks and head down to your local book shop to pick up this feel-good cookbook. It’s the one you’ve been waiting for.

"These are ‘nacho’ average baked potato – see what I did there? I crack myself up sometimes. If you know me, you know I love to fuse my favourite foods together to make weird and wonderful mashups. This combo of crispy baked potato and fully loaded nachos is an absolute winner – perfect to line the stomach before you head out for the night or for a chilly Friday night in front of the telly." Lambert comments.

Nacho Average Baked Potato – Makes 4

Ingredients:

4 large rooster potatoes, well-scrubbed

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

500g minced beef

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

200ml beef stock

50g tomato paste

100g tomatoes, chopped

150g tortilla chips

200g mozzarella cheese, grated to serve

Sour cream

4 spring onions, finely sliced

Method:

Preheat your oven to 170°C.

Place the potatoes in a baking dish or on a baking sheet. Cut an X in the top of each potato, then pour over the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Wrap each spud in tin foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. While they’re baking, you can get on with making your mince.

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan. Add the minced beef, cumin, paprika and garlic powder and fry, stirring regularly, until the beef is brown. Add in the beef stock, tomato paste and chopped tomatoes and simmer on a medium heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.

After about 50 minutes, check that your potatoes are cooked through by sticking a butter knife into them. It should slide in easily. Pull them slightly apart at the top where you cut them and stick the tortilla chips into them as shown in the picture. Scoop the mince on top, then sprinkle over the mozzarella and place under a preheated grill until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown. Top with dollops of sour cream and spring onions and dig in!

This recipe is taken from Daniel Lambert's new book 'Lush', published by HarperCollins Publishers. It is available from all good book stores nationwide or you can buy online from Dubray Books.