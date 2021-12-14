Recipe: How to make the most delectable chocolate orange tart

If you’re got a serious chocolate craving, then this chocolate orange tart recipe is the indulgent treat you need to try!

Not only is it a chocolate lover’s dream, but it’s also a seasonal favourite featuring those delightful chocolate orange flavours which seem to pop up everywhere around this time of year.

Not to mention, it would make a perfect Christmas Day dessert, as it’s incredibly easy to whip up and can be made days in advance, before the festivities even begin!

Serves: 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

For the filling:

75g dates

Zest 2 oranges, juice of 1

50g coconut oil

175g clear honey

140g raw cacao powder (find it in health food shops) plus extra for dusting

For the crust:

100g coconut oil

140g ground almonds

175g desiccated coconut

2½ tbsp clear honey

1 tbsp raw cacao powder

Method:

Put the dates in a bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 20 minutes.

Use a food processor to whizz the ingredients for the crust until combined.

Tip the mixture into a 23cm loose- bottomed fluted tart tin, using your fingers to push into the tin evenly.

Cover with cling film and chill.

Drain the dates and put in a blender with the zest and juice of 1 orange, the coconut oil, honey and cacao until smooth.

Scrape into the chilled crust and smooth out.

Chill for at least 1 hour.

Remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving and sprinkle with the remaining orange zest and cacao.