Recipe: How to make the most delectable chocolate orange tart
If you’re got a serious chocolate craving, then this chocolate orange tart recipe is the indulgent treat you need to try!
Not only is it a chocolate lover’s dream, but it’s also a seasonal favourite featuring those delightful chocolate orange flavours which seem to pop up everywhere around this time of year.
Not to mention, it would make a perfect Christmas Day dessert, as it’s incredibly easy to whip up and can be made days in advance, before the festivities even begin!
Serves: 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
For the filling:
75g dates
Zest 2 oranges, juice of 1
50g coconut oil
175g clear honey
140g raw cacao powder (find it in health food shops) plus extra for dusting
For the crust:
100g coconut oil
140g ground almonds
175g desiccated coconut
2½ tbsp clear honey
1 tbsp raw cacao powder
Method:
Put the dates in a bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 20 minutes.
Use a food processor to whizz the ingredients for the crust until combined.
Tip the mixture into a 23cm loose- bottomed fluted tart tin, using your fingers to push into the tin evenly.
Cover with cling film and chill.
Drain the dates and put in a blender with the zest and juice of 1 orange, the coconut oil, honey and cacao until smooth.
Scrape into the chilled crust and smooth out.
Chill for at least 1 hour.
Remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving and sprinkle with the remaining orange zest and cacao.