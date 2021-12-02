Recipe: How to make the most decadent Baileys Cheesecake

If you’re looking for some scrumptious make-ahead dessert recipes to try your hand at this festive season, then this Baileys cheesecake recipe is an absolute must!

It’s light and airy, yet rich and flavourful, the perfect combination for any dinner party or Christmas celebration. Not to mention, it can be made several days in advance, making meal prep a breeze!

Why not give it a go and check out the recipe below;

Serves: 6-8

Prep time: 30 mins

Setting time: at least 2 hours

Ingredients:

300g chocolate digestive biscuits, crushed

125g butter

50g milk chocolate

200ml cream

450g cream cheese

125g icing sugar

1 measure of Bailey's Irish Cream

50g grated chocolate

Method:

Grease a 23cms/9” springform or loose bottomed cake tin with butter.

Melt the rest of the butter and mix with the biscuits until butter is absorbed.

While still warm spread mixture into the base of the prepared tin and press down using the back of a spoon.

Place in the fridge and allow to set for about an hour.

In the meantime, grate the chocolate.

Whip the cream until thickened and in a separate bowl whisk the cream cheese until it is soft. Beat in the icing sugar and the Bailey's.

Fold in the cream and chocolate until the mix is combined and spread evenly over the biscuit base.

Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

Decorate with a little grated chocolate and enjoy!