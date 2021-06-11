Recipe: How to make a Strawberry, Ricotta & White Chocolate Tart

If you’re going to be stopping by a small garden party, or if you find yourself hosting an intimate BBQ with a few friends this weekend then this is the perfect dessert option to whip up and enjoy in the sun!

We absolutely adore the silky smooth filling combined with this deliciously nutty crumb base. Not to mention it’s super quick and easy to put together — definitely one to add to your recipe repertoire!

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

100g amaretti biscuits or biscotti

100g digestive biscuits

100g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

500g fresh ricotta cheese

115g icing sugar + 1 tbsp icing sugar

Zest and juice of 1/2 orange

80g white chocolate, half finely chopped, half grated

60g shelled pistachios, chopped

400g fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

Method:

Place all the biscuits in a large ziplock bag and seal it tightly, then crush the biscuits by bashing them with a rolling pin (or you could use a food processor).

Transfer to a bowl and mix well with the melted butter. Press into the sides and base of a 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin, then press down with the back of a spoon to smooth it out.

Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

To make the filling, beat the ricotta and 115g of icing sugar until smooth, then fold in the orange juice, the chopped white chocolate and half the chopped pistachios.

Spoon into the chilled tart base, then put back in the fridge and chill for four hours.

Half an hour before serving, mix the strawberries with the remaining tablespoon of icing sugar and the orange zest.

Transfer the tart to a serving platter, then pile on the strawberries. Top with the grated white chocolate and the remaining chopped pistachios.