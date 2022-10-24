Recipe: make Avoca’s White Rocky Road

Avoca are delighted to announce the release of their new, must-have cookbook, Avoca at Home. Over a decade after the release of their last cookbook, the newest in their acclaimed collection was published by Penguin Sandycove and offers over 100 delicious recipes across 11 chapters in a beautifully designed, hardback cookbook. A perfect gift for food-lovers and home cooks, Avoca at Home is sure to spread the love of home cooking and of sharing indulgent, comforting, delicious food. Readers can expect a mix of Avoca classics, exciting new dishes, and tips on how to recreate the Avoca experience at home with simple, accessible, and delicious recipes.

This new cookbook showcases the very best Avoca recipes, from classics such as their Famous Fern House Pancakes, featured on the cover, to new dishes with contemporary twists like Homemade Gnocchi with Crozier Blue Cheese, Spinach and Walnuts.

Throughout the book there are tips and guides from Avoca’s team of chefs, gardeners, and creative team. From growing your own, to store cupboard tips and how to lay a beautiful table, readers can enjoy recreating the Avoca experience at home, in their own way.

Available to purchase in Avoca stores or online for €27.95

White Rocky Road with Macadamia Nuts & Raspberries

Makes 16

Always a hit at birthday parties, this rocky road is also the perfect Christmas treat thanks to its festive colour scheme.

Ingredients:

70g macadamia nuts

600g white chocolate, chopped

70g butter, diced

2 tbsp golden syrup

Zest of 1 orange

150g digestive biscuits, broken into bite-sized pieces

70g glacé cherries

15g dried apricots, chopped

15g dried cranberries

15g freeze-dried raspberries

Method: