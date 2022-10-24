Recipe: make Avoca’s White Rocky Road
Avoca are delighted to announce the release of their new, must-have cookbook, Avoca at Home. Over a decade after the release of their last cookbook, the newest in their acclaimed collection was published by Penguin Sandycove and offers over 100 delicious recipes across 11 chapters in a beautifully designed, hardback cookbook. A perfect gift for food-lovers and home cooks, Avoca at Home is sure to spread the love of home cooking and of sharing indulgent, comforting, delicious food. Readers can expect a mix of Avoca classics, exciting new dishes, and tips on how to recreate the Avoca experience at home with simple, accessible, and delicious recipes.
This new cookbook showcases the very best Avoca recipes, from classics such as their Famous Fern House Pancakes, featured on the cover, to new dishes with contemporary twists like Homemade Gnocchi with Crozier Blue Cheese, Spinach and Walnuts.
Throughout the book there are tips and guides from Avoca’s team of chefs, gardeners, and creative team. From growing your own, to store cupboard tips and how to lay a beautiful table, readers can enjoy recreating the Avoca experience at home, in their own way.
Available to purchase in Avoca stores or online for €27.95
White Rocky Road with Macadamia Nuts & Raspberries
Makes 16
Always a hit at birthday parties, this rocky road is also the perfect Christmas treat thanks to its festive colour scheme.
Ingredients:
- 70g macadamia nuts
- 600g white chocolate, chopped
- 70g butter, diced
- 2 tbsp golden syrup
- Zest of 1 orange
- 150g digestive biscuits, broken into bite-sized pieces
- 70g glacé cherries
- 15g dried apricots, chopped
- 15g dried cranberries
- 15g freeze-dried raspberries
Method:
- Line a 20cm square brownie tin with non-stick baking paper.
- Toast the macadamia nuts in a hot dry frying pan over a medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, until they begin to turn golden brown. Tip out onto a plate and allow to cool.
- Put the white chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a large heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, making sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl. Once the chocolate and butter have melted, stir in the orange zest.
- Remove the bowl from the pan. Working fast, stir in the toasted macadamia nuts along with the digestives, cherries, apricots and cranberries – the mixture will start to set quite quickly. Scrape into the lined tin, then scatter over the freeze-dried raspberries. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight, until set firm.
- Allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes before cutting into small squares with a hot knife. Simply dip a sharp knife into a measuring jug of just-boiled water from the kettle, then wipe it dry and use immediately.