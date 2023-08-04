Rebel Wilson reveals how her health kick influenced her to become a mum

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the birth of her first child!

In November of last year, the Pitch Perfect star surprised her fans when she announced that she was now a mum to a baby girl, born via surrogacy. Rebel now shares daughter Royce Lillian with her fiancée Ramona Agruma, who she got engaged to in February.

Nine months on from her little one’s birth, Rebel has chosen to share the reason why she leaned towards surrogacy to start her family.

In 2020, Rebel announced to the world that she was going on a health kick, with the aim of one day becoming a mum.

The Australian actress later noted that a fertility doctor recommended serious changes to her lifestyle, in order to have a chance of naturally conceiving.

In a recent interview with Today, Rebel revealed that she started IVF treatment, which later went on to shape her decision of opting for surrogacy.

"I was lucky to get an embryo from the process because of my age and because I have polycystic ovary syndrome. With just one embryo, I decided to go with surrogacy," the 43-year-old explained.

"Physically I could have carried the baby, but there was a much higher statistical chance it would work with a surrogate,” she added.

On November 7, the Bridesmaids actress showcased her daughter to the world for the very first time.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she gushed in her caption, alongside a sweet snap of the newborn.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” Rebel had added at the time.