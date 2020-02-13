Rebekah Vardy ended up in hospital after Coleen Rooney drama

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the impact the Coleen Rooney scandal had on her mental health. The mum-of-five got honest about the ordeal during an appearance on the Loose Women show.

The mum revealed how severe the trolling got: “The trolling was the worst part for me and my family. This was a whole new level. I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one ‘ you fat, ugly rat, I really hope you and your baby rot’.”

Rebekah ended up suffering from major anxiety attacks, which resulted in hospitalisation. She was pregnant at the time.

“I ended up with severe anxiety attacks, I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones."

Rebekah said the scandal, which has been referred to as the ‘Wagatha Chistine scandal’ was “one of the worst things I have had to deal with.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"I was in Dubai, we’d gone away on holiday to buy baby stuff. We were just about to leave to go to dinner with one of our friends. My manager messaged me saying, 'you need to see this.' I don’t think I was prepared for what was to come," she said of the moment she read Coleen’s Instagram post which accused her of leaking fake stories to the tabloids that Coleen had been posting on her private Instagram story.

Coleen stated that Rebekah was the only person who could see the fake stories she was posting on her story, which all ended up in the press. Rebekah has continued to deny the claims.