Rebekah Vardy praises midwives and hospital staff in touching post

Rebekah Vardy has penned an emotional open letter to the NHS staff who safely delivered her newborn daughter Olivia.

The mum-of-five praised them for taking such good care of her and her baby girl.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of the NHS staff who ensured the safe arrival of baby Olivia, from our Consultant to my regular Midwife bookings, to the Sonographers, the Nurses and Midwives who looked after me when I was hospitalised during my pregnancy,” she wrote.

Rebekah thanked the midwives who assisted her through her labour: “And of course to the amazing Midwives who looked after me during labour and eventually delivered Olivia into the world.”

She gushed: “We are so lucky to have the NHS and in this pregnancy I had more time in hospital than I had with any of my previous 4.”

“We are so grateful for the time and effort of every single member of staff that we had the pleasure of being looked after by @lptnhs @leicestershospitals you are all amazing and we truly appreciate everything you do,” Rebekah added.

The mum gave birth to her fifth child, a baby girl named Olivia, on December 28. Jamie confirmed the birth of their tiny tot shortly after Christmas.

The footballer wrote: “Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.”

Olivia is Rebekah and her husband Jamie Vardy’s third child together. She is also a mum to 13-year-old Meghan and nine-year-old Taylor- from her previous relationship.