Real talk: I like my dog more than I like most of my mates, what of it?

I mean it didn't come from nowhere – dogs really are a '(wo)man's best friend.'

Listen, as an animal lover, I genuinely like all animals, but dogs take things to another level for me.

My dog, Tipper is his name FYI, is the absolute LIGHT of my life.

When I come home from work, it's his little face I look forward to seeing the most (sorry mum).

And I know for a fact that I'm not alone in my feelings – but what is it about our gorgeous doggos that has us falling so in love?

Well, allow me to lay out the facts:

1. They're so frickin' CUTE.

Can we just take a moment for how gorgeous dogs are? Seriously, my sweet pupper is 12, and everytime I look at his I swear he gets cuter. He has aged like a fine wine, as all dogs do. I'm not choosy, I love them ALL, and can hand-on-heart say that I think all dogs are cute, even the weird ones.

2. Those sweet sweet cuddles.

Sorry but is there anything better than flopping onto the couch after a long day of being a kween, to find your ANGEL hopping up next to you? No, there is not. There's something so comforting about having your dog nestled up beside you.

3. They don't talk back.

I have gone on absolute RANTS to my dog about stuff that just happens to be bothering me (yes, kind of crazy, I know). The best bit? He doesn't talk back. I don't need to be told that I'm 'overreacting' or that I'm being a tad 'dramatic', and thankfully, dogs just sit there, starring at you as you go off on one. Ideal set up, tbh.

4. They make you happier

So, actual studies have been done in this department. Apparently, interacting with a dog lowers your stress levels, which ultimately leads to more relaxation, better moods, and less anxiety. One study even found that dogs are more effective at lowering people’s stress levels than their significant others. Amen to that!

5. They get you moving.

It can be pretty hard to get your ass off the couch sometimes, but we all know that fresh air is suuuper good for you. Thankfully, we know our doggos need walking, and we must oblige them, therefore, we get a bit of exercise too. Handy excuse not to go to the gym – 'have to walk the dog, sorry hun'.

6. They love you unconditionally.

There's a lot to be said for being loved unconditionally – and dogs are the perfect example of that level of love. Think about it – you can accidently step on them, or give them a little smack when the pee on your new runners (it happens), but they never cease to adore you.