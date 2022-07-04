Rapper Big Sean confirms he is expecting first child with Jhené Aiko

Congratulations are in order for rapper Big Sean and his longtime girlfriend Jhené Aiko as he announces he is going to be a dad.

The Bounce Back singer took to his Instagram stories to confirm the exciting news with his 15.1M followers.

With a blank background he wrote, “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you”.



He went on to say, “Can’t wait to be a Dad”, followed by a heart emoji.

The couple had been spotted out together in Beverly Hills when Jhené was papped wearing a skintight grey dress that hugged her growing baby bump. Hours later, Big Sean posted his Instagram stories confirming the news.

Singer Jhené also shared a post to her Instagram, a black and white childhood photo. She added a smiling emoji as the caption. Fans were quick to rush to the comments to congratulate the 34-year-old on her exciting news.



One fan penned, “Jhene congrats I’m so happy for you mama”, while a second one wrote, “Sending eternal blessings + eternal love to the greatest gift, star mother”.

Another fan added, “Congratulations!! You and Sean deserve this so much! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU”.

Big Sean and the None of Your Concern singer first worked on a song together, Beware, which featured Lil Wayne, in 2013. They have worked on many songs together since and became romantically involved in 2016.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Aiko is already mum to 13-year-old Namiko, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and Take It Slow singer O’Ryan.