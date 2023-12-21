Rachel McAdams finally admits why she declined Mean Girls reunion

We finally know why Rachel McAdams turned down a return to the Mean Girls universe!

In November of this year, fans of the hit 2004 movie were thrilled when three of the Plastics – Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert – reunited for a Black Friday Walmart advert.

The brief video showcased Cady, Karen and Gretchen still immersed in the world of North Shore High School. However, despite the joy of seeing the girls together again, Regina George’s absence was felt by everyone.

Credit: Walmart

Now, almost 20 years on from Mean Girls’ original release, actress Rachel McAdams has admitted why she turned down the chance to step into Regina’s shoes once again.

In an interview with Variety, the 45-year-old was asked about her absence in the advertisement.

“I don’t know, I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” she confessed.

Credit: Paramount

Despite this, Rachel went on to reveal that she was not given the full details of the advert.

“Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she added.

The Notebook star was also asked if we can expect a surprise cameo from her in the upcoming Mean Girls movie. Set to be released on January 19, the film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical version of Mean Girls. The original movie’s creator Tina Fey has returned to write the screenplay.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” Rachel explained, when quizzed about the musical movie.

“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it,” she praised.