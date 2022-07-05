Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome the birth of baby #2

Congratulations are in order for famed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino (59) and his wife Daniella (38) who have welcomed the birth of their second child.

In a statement published by People, the proud parents revealed that they welcomed their second bundle of joy over the holiday weekend in America, before the 4th of July celebrations kicked off.

It was also revealed that singer Daniella gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whom they have yet to share the name of.

This will be the second child for the famous couple, who previously welcomed the birth of their son, Leo, in 2020.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” their full statement read.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director was first introduced to Israeli model Daniella back in 2009, while Quentin was promoting his hit film, Inglorious Basterds. A romance blossomed and eight years later the couple finally got engaged.

Quentin and Daniella made things official a year later, in 2018, and tied the knot at last during an intimate ceremony at the couple’s lavish Beverly Hills home.

Right before the pandemic hit in February of 2020, the pair welcomed the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy. Despite rumours that the new parents decided to name their son after the famed actor and Tarantino’s good friend Leonardo DiCaprio, the real meaning behind their son’s moniker is a lot more wholesome.

“He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” the Pulp Fiction director revealed in a previous interview.

Right around the time of their son’s second birthday, in February of this year the couple announced that they were expecting baby no. two.