Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness heartbroken after pet cat dies

Get the tissues ready because Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness’s latest Instagram post is going to break your heart. The joyous beauty guru never fails to make us smile with his positive attitude and uplifting posts, but this one is bound to bring a tear to your eye.

Jonathan revealed he is mourning the loss of his adorable cat Bug. The beauty expert shared a photo of him and his cat Bug to confirm the heartbreaking news.

He wrote, “*Sensitivity Warning* At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away.”

“I’m hurting so bad today. I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you.

“I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay,” he explained.

“Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you,” Jonathan added.

The 32-year-old’s co-stars rallied around him after he shared the upsetting news.

Tan France commented, ‘Love you, JVN.’

‘Love you’, said Antoni Porowski.

Mama Tammye, who appeared on Queer Eye, added, ‘I am praying for you my baby! The same hurt is recent for me as well and we take it one breath at a time. I love you.’

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka added, ‘Oh I’m so sorry. Sending love.’