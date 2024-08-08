Public encouraged to make use of Treatment Benefit Scheme

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has been encouraging workers to avail of her Department’s Treatment Benefit Scheme.

This is a scheme which supports workers' access to dental, eyesight and hearing treatments, as well as hair replacement products.

The Treatment Benefit Scheme has been set up to give back to workers who pay into the system via their PRSI contributions.

So far, almost 1.2 million members of the public benefit from the scheme to date in 2024 but now, more are being urged to make use of it.

Under the Treatment Benefit Scheme, a person may qualify for dental work which comprises “a free annual oral examination and a payment of €42 towards either a scale and polish, or periodontal treatment, once a calendar year”.

“If the cost of either cleaning or periodontal treatment is more than €42, the customer must pay the balance – capped at €15 for a scale and polish. There is no cap on the balance charged for periodontal treatment”.

For the optical benefit, there is a “free eyesight test every 2 years and an allowance towards glasses, contact lenses, medical lenses and repairs”.

With hearing aids, there is a “maximum grant of €500 per hearing aid every four years (€1,000 for a pair), also a grant of up to €100 per aid for cost of repairs every four years”.

For hair replacement products and wigs, the scheme supplies a “maximum grant of €500 per product annually. The payment assists people who have suffered hair loss due to treatment of cancer or certain types of alopecia to purchase a hair replacement product”.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys revealed, “I strongly encourage all workers to look at their entitlements under the Treatment Benefit scheme where they can avail of free dental examinations, eyesight checks and hearing tests”.

“I especially encourage those under 25 to look at their entitlements under the scheme. In 2022, I changed the insurance contributions required for younger workers to made it easier for them to qualify. That change recognised that a substantial number of younger people are now entering the workforce later and are less likely to have built up the required number of social insurance contributions required to avail of the Treatment Benefit scheme”.

“This scheme is about giving something back to people who work hard and contribute to the system via their PRSI contributions. I want to make sure people know about it and avail of it”.

The Minister added, “I am delighted to support this scheme which benefits millions of workers and I would urge all who have an entitlement to make sure they get the full benefit from their PRSI contributions.”