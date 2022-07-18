Proud mums Nicola Adams & Ella Baig celebrate leaving hospital with baby boy

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig look proud as punch as they leave the hospital with their newborn son to start their journey of parenting together.

The Olympic boxer took to Instagram to share sweet family snaps of the couple standing outside the Lindo Wing with their baby boy in his carseat.

Adams captioned the lovely pictures, “Can’t believe it, it’s official me and @ella.baig are parents now. @babyadamsadventures can’t wait to get you home. #twomums #babyboy”.

Nicola looked stunning in a cream suit, white t-shirt and white shoes, while her other-half looked beautiful in a green floral-print wrap dress and chunky white heels.

Fans of the 39-year-old rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Ella on the birth of their first child and to wish them well for the future.

One fan penned, “Aw congratulations to you both xx Welcome to the world little man x”.

“Congratulations. What a beautiful family you are. Exciting times ahead making the best memories xx”, wrote a second follower.

A third fan added, “Congratulations to you both. Enjoy every moment as a family”.

Nicola and her model girlfriend announced that their little boy was born on Monday, July 11. Adams revealed, “The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond”.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow”.

Before leaving the hospital Ella shared a snap of her after having her C-section and wrote, “One minute I’m pregnant the next I’m a mum… I still cannot believe I grew a tiny human and he’s here in the world! I fall in love with him all over again every time I look at his gorgeous little face and wonder what I did to deserve him”.