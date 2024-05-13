Production on Downton Abbey 3 confirmed with casting news

Downton Abbey is returning for a third film!

After months of speculation, as well as hints from cast members, Focus Features has officially announced that a third Downton movie is in production.

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit franchise took to social media to confirm the exciting news.

Fans were treated to a brief clip from behind the scenes, showcasing many of the leading cast members reuniting for filming.

Actress Michelle Dockery, known for her role as Lady Mary in the Downton franchise, later went on to address fans in the video.

“It feels amazing and emotional. It’s wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it’s like no time has passed at all,” the 42-year-old gushed.

“We’re so happy to announce that we’re in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can’t wait to see you,” Michelle added.

In a press release confirming the third film’s production, Focus Features addressed which cast members will be returning to the big screen.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Penelope Wilton and Douglas Reith will all be returning as the members of the Crawley family.

While Allen Leech and Harry Hadden-Paton will be reprising their roles as Tom Branson and Edith’s husband Bertie Pelham, Tom’s wife Lucy (Tuppence Middleton) will not be returning. Lady Mary’s husband Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) will also not be appearing, after only having a brief appearance in the first Downton film.

In terms of Downton’s staff, many fan favourites have rejoined the cast, including Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Michael Fox, Kevin Doyle and Raquel Cassidy.

Robert James-Collier has also been announced to return as Thomas Barrow, alongside Dominic West as Guy Dexter, and Paul Giamatti as Cora’s brother Harold Levinson.

For Downton’s third movie adaptation, several new actors will be joining the cast, including Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

An official title and release date for Downton Abbey 3 will be announced in due course.