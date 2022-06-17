Priyanka Chopra posts rare snap of daughter to mark mum’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her mum's birthday in a special way this year. She has shared a sweet tribute to her mum, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, with an adorable snap of her holding Priyanka and Nick Jonas' new bundle of joy.

In the picture, Priyanka’s mum is cradling her granddaughter and smiling from ear to ear at the camera, while Chopra is looking down at her baby.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!”.

She continued, “Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani @drmadhuakhourichopra”.

Shortly after the snap was posted, many followers and fans of the Baywatch actress headed to the comments to share kind messages with her.

Actress Oghenekaro Itene wrote, “The most adorable picture. Too cute”.

“Omg this picture is SO sweet!!”, penned one follower, while a second added, “My heart cannot handle this”.

The birthday girl herself commented under Priyanka’s post to thank her daughter for the birthday wishes. She said, “Thank you my love. Yes indeed this birthday was so special. Changing decade!”.

Chopra announced the birth of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter on January 21 of this year after they welcomed her into the world via surrogate earlier in the month. It wasn’t until Mother’s Day of this year that the couple shared a cute family snap with their daughter.

The Mother’s Day post explained that their tot had spent over 100 days in the NICU and was finally home with them. Priyanka described the time as a ‘challenging few months’ and a ‘rollercoaster’.

Since then, the pair have kept their little one off social media up until now on this special occasion, with a lovely birthday message for Priyanka’s mum.