Priyanka Chopra honours husband Nick Jonas in birthday tribute

Nick Jonas has been celebrating!

Yesterday (September 16) marked the Jonas Brothers hitmaker’s 32nd birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Nick’s wife – Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra – has paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Last night, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse into how she celebrated her husband’s birthday.

Nick – who is currently on a world tour with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – invited Priyanka and their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie backstage at their show at the O2 Arena in London.

One of Priyanka’s sweet snaps showcases Malti giving her parents a loving hug, while the other images sees the toddler being carried by both Nick and Priyanka.

“Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad,” Priyanka gushed in the beginning of her caption.

“You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas,” the 42-year-old added.

Following her adorable tribute, many of Priyanka’s 91.8M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes.

“Happiest of birthdays! So happy to see you together,” one fan exclaimed.

“You are a beautiful and amazing family! Happy birthday @nickjonas,” another commented.

“So glad you’re all together today,” a third fan added.

In April of last year, Priyanka opened up about how Nick supported her through the premature birth of their daughter.

The couple – who tied the knot 2018 – welcomed Malti into the world via surrogacy in January 2022. However, their baby daughter had to spend 110 days in the NICU as she was born early.

In an interview with Today, Priyanka detailed what Nick said to her when they were informed that Malti was arriving prematurely.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do’. And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me’. And we drove to the hospital,” she recalled.

“She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever,” Priyanka added.