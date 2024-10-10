Princess of Wales makes surprise return to public after cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has carried out an unexpected first return to public duties, after announcing that she has finished her cancer treatment.

This afternoon, Catherine chose to join her husband William, the Prince of Wales, on a visit to Southport to meet with the grieving families of the three lives lost in a stabbing attack.

On July 29, three young girls were killed at The Hart Space community centre, as they attended a Taylor Swift themed yoga and dance workshop, aimed at primary school children. 10 others – including eight children – were also injured.

The families of the three little girls who lost their lives – Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Bebe King (6) – met with the royal couple earlier today. William and Catherine also met with one of the dance teachers who was leading the class at the time.

Prior to the visit, it was anticipated that it would be a low-key solo appearance by the Prince of Wales, and that Catherine was not expected to attend with him.

The pair’s visit included meeting with police, ambulance and hospital workers who were called to the scene. They also spoke to mental health practitioners who have supported emergency responders following the horrific incident.

Catherine’s surprise visit to Southport marks her first public appearance since completing her chemotherapy.

On September 9, the 42-year-old confirmed that she had reached the end of her cancer treatment, after initially announcing her diagnosis in March.

In a video shared last month, Catherine stated: “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

She added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."