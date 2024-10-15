Princess Eugenie pays tribute to mother Sarah Ferguson on special day

It’s Sarah Ferguson’s birthday!

The Duchess of York is marking her 65th birthday today (October 15).

In honour of her special day, Sarah’s youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt tribute to her.

Earlier today, Eugenie took to her Instagram account to unveil two never-before-seen photos of her youngest son, one-year-old Ernest, in the garden with his grandmother.

In her post, Eugenie also chose to include photos of herself, Sarah and her older sister Beatrice attending royal events.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma,” the 34-year-old penned at the beginning of her caption.

“So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are,” Eugenie gushed further.

“You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support,” she added.

Following her adorable tribute, many of Eugenie’s 1.8M followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Sarah.

“Happy birthday to her, what a wonderful role model she is x,” one fan replied.

“Happy Birthday to your mumma!” another commented.

“Happy Birthday to your wonderful mum,” a third fan added.

Sarah’s birthday comes just a few days after she shared a new update on her health.

In January of this year, the royal announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, just seven months after she had undergone a single mastectomy for breast cancer.

Since then, Sarah has undergone surgery to remove her malignant melanoma, as well as an operation for breast reconstruction.

Speaking to The Sun, the mother-of-two noted that it has been a “difficult period” and that she is “not out of the woods”.

“With the love and support of my family, especially my girls Beatrice and Eugenie, I have stayed positive and been informed that my outlook is good. I’ve been told by my physicians that I shouldn’t use the phrase ‘cancer free’, but treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence,” she stated, adding that she will “have to have checks for the rest of my life”.