Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo cancel wedding reception

Princess Beatrice has cancelled her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stated that they need to cancel the event due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Buckingham Palace stated: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

"In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29 May.

"They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

"Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

"The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

Beatrice and Edoardo were due to be married at the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace on May 29. The couple got engaged in Italy in September 2019.