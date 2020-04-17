William and Kate on how they’re adjusting to life during lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up about how they’re getting on during the Covid-19 lockdown. The parents are currently at their second home in Anmer Hall with their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They have continued their royal duties by hosting video calls with charities and calling the frontline staff who have been working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning, Kate and William appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the importance of taking care of your mental health during the pandemic.

They also got honest about life in lockdown, with Kate admitting she didn’t tell the children about the Easter break. The mum-of-three admitted that they’ve continued home-schooling them during the holidays, “"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

The Duchess has been home-schooling her children since Thomas’s Battersea closed down due to government restrictions. They revealed that the children were full of stamina and had been keeping busy by baking, cooking and even pitching tents.

The family have been staying in touch with their relatives by video calls, but Prince Louis has been a little mischievous during their family catch-ups, “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old you have to take the phone away.”