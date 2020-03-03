Prince William and Kate arrive in Dublin for three-day royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have landed in Dublin. Prince William and Kate flew into Dublin airport on an Aer Lingus flight this afternoon as they prepare for a three day tour of Ireland.

Kate looked as beautiful as ever in a green ensemble, a sweet nod to Ireland. The Duchess wore a green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress from their SS20 collection.

The couple will head to Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon where they will be greeted by President Michael D. Higgins.

Day one of the tour will be concentrated in the Dublin City Centre including visits to The Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Storehouse.

Kate and William will then visit locations in Temple Bar, Prosperous Co. Kildare, Grange Co. Meath and Howth Co. Dublin on March 4.

On the final day of their tour, they will visit Galway City Centre and a local GAA club.

This marks the Cambridge’s first visit to the Republic of Ireland.