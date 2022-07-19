Prince Harry reveals moment he realised wife Meghan was his soulmate

Ever the romantic, Prince Harry gave his wife Meghan Markle a special nod during his UN speech on Monday, which fell on Nelson Mandela International Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to New York to mark the occasion, as Harry was invited to give a United Nations keynote speech. During his address, Harry spoke about his love and admiration for Africa, as he spoke about the special connection it has to the two women he’s closest to — his late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife Meghan.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again," Prince Harry said. "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Prince Harry first visited Africa when he was 13-years-old. Since then he has returned time and time again, as he’s been involved with conservation and humanitarian work there.

Meghan and Harry visited Africa together quite early on in their relationship, Harry explained in an interview shortly after their engagement. “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

“So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other,” Harry explained.

Making sure that Meghan had a piece of Botswana with her always, Harry integrated a diamond from the African country into her engagement ring, which was then surrounded by two smaller diamonds from his mother’s personal collection.