Prince Harry details sweet insight into son Archie’s childhood

Prince Harry has shared a rare insight into his son’s childhood!

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, is a father to four-year-old son Archie and two-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Today marks the release of Prince Harry’s newest collaboration with streaming service Netflix – a five-part documentary series titled Heart of Invictus.

The docuseries follows a group of service members competing in the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting competition that was set up by Prince Harry in 2014.

As part of the documentary, the 38-year-old can be seen rallying a group of participants. During his motivational speech, Prince Harry chose to open up about his firstborn child Archie, and shared a rare anecdote about his son’s dreams for the future.

“To be role models, or the role models, that each of you are takes strength and it takes courage,” the father-of-two detailed, before going on to mention his eldest child.

Credit: Harry & Meghan / Netflix

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously. Or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that,” he teased, referring to the popular CBeebies show Octonauts, which follows a team of undersea explorers and rescuers.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” Prince Harry gushed in conclusion.

Credit: Harry & Meghan / Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie, into the world on May 6, 2019. Earlier this year, the young prince celebrated his fourth birthday on the same day as the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III.