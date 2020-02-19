Harry and Meghan will officially leave Royal Family next month

Buckingham Palace has issued further details about Harry and Meghan’s future. Numerous updates were given this afternoon as the Sussexes prepare to leave the Royal Family.

It was announced that Harry and Meghan’s transition period will officially come into effect on March 31.

Royal reporter, Omid Scobie said: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

The parents have decided to split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada. Harry and Meghan announced a series of engagement for the month of March this afternoon, which proves they will be spending quite some time in England.

It is believed Harry and Meghan will be in the UK regularly. They are set to return to London at the beginning of March to attend the annual Endeavour Fund awards in the capital.

On March 6, Prince Harry will attend the opening of the Silverstone UK Experience, a museum about the past, present and future of British motor racing. Lewis Hamilton will also be in attendance.

The Sussexes will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

They will be reunited with Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Harry and Meghan have spent the past few weeks in Canada, where they are setting up a second home for their family. The parents were recently spotted boarding a plane in North America, looking happier and healthier than ever.

We certainly cannot wait to see what projects Harry and Meghan have lined up for the rest of the year. Regardless of their royal status, the couple will continue to carry out incredible projects in the future.