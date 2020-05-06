Prince Harry and Meghan share sweet video on Archie’s birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared the sweetest video of Archie as he celebrates his first birthday today. The doting parents posted a heartwarming video of Meghan reading one of her son’s favourite storybooks.

The video was posted on the Save with Stories Instagram, which is part of the charity Save the Children’s campaign to support children deeply affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Meghan reads Duck! Rabbit! to a giddy Archie, who has gotten so big over the past year. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the parents hope the video will help raise awareness about the vital work Save the Children does, especially during these unprecedented times.

The adorable video was filmed by Prince Harry at their home in Los Angeles.

“Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!” the caption reads.

The video comes after the royals wished Archie a happy birthday. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all shared heartwarming birthday tributes to the adorable Archie this morning.

A very happy birthday to Archie!