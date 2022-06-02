Prince Harry and Meghan return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK today to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their two adorable children, three-year-old Archie and nearly one-year-old Lilibet in tow.

While Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London back in May, 2019, he hasn’t been able to return to Britain since he and his parents made their big move over to Canada and then onto California back in 2020.

Meanwhile, little Lilibet, the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild, is visiting the UK for the very first time, where she will be introduced to her grandfather, Prince Charles, and her great-grandmother, the Queen.

As reported by Page Six, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet arrived via private plane this morning, touching down in a London airport alongside their team of staffers. The news outlet also reports that the Queen sent security and a private car to pick them up.

This afternoon, Meghan and Harry were photographed at the Major General's office, for the Horse Guards Parade. As described by Royal reporter Omid Scobie, "The couple were seen chatting with the Duke of Kent, and Meghan was spotted playing with Savannah Philips, Mia and Lena Tindall."

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were photographed at the Major General's Office, Horse Guards Parade earlier. The couple were seen chatting with the Duke of Kent, and Meghan was spotted playing with Savannah Philips, Mia and Lena Tindall.

Yesterday it was confirmed by Scobie that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining members of the Royal family at the Major General’s office to watch Trooping the Colour.

They will join Harry’s brother Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, their three children, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Wessex family.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan did not join the Queen on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace this afternoon, as that has been reserved for working members of the Royal family only.