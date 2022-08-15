Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan return visit to the UK next month

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be returning to the UK this September to appear at a number of charity events.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” a representative for the couple confirmed.

This will be their first time back in the UK since their visit in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It will also be their third time back in England since the couple made their big move over to the States back in 2020.

The Sussex’s are due to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5. This is a charity close to Meghan’s heart as she’s a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Emma Watson, Mary Robinson, Cher, Bob Geldof, Jamie Oliver and many others.

Following this, the couple will travel to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, an organisation which Prince Harry is heavily involved with.

Returning back to the UK again, the couple are set to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, which celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people.

With such a jam-packed schedule, it’s unknown whether or not the Sussex’s will have time to visit with their Royal family members.

During their June visit, the Queen, Prince Charles and many other members of the extended Royal Family were able to meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter for the first time, days before Lilibet’s first birthday. Meanwhile, it was also three-year-old Archie’s first time returning to Britain since before the pandemic.