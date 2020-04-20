Prince Harry and Meghan are cutting ties with British tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan have started a new chapter in their lives. The couple officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last month and recently set up their new home in Los Angeles.

The couple are more determined than ever to protect their own wellbeing, as well as their son Archie. They have now decided to cut ties with four British tabloids- The Sun, The Mirror, The Daily Mail and Express– after years of abuse from all four publications.

Meghan was bullied and ridiculed by the tabloids, even during her pregnancy, so this move comes as no surprise. Harry stressed that he witnessed the damage they caused with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and won’t let his own family go through the same ordeal again.

The couple issued a statement via their representatives:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free pass is a cornerstone to any democracy- particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines a light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print, even when they know it will be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.”

“There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know- as well as complete strangers- have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”

Harry and Meghan have now vowed to never engage with The Sun, The Mirror, Express, Daily Mail.

“There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”

They stressed that the media has every right to report on them, good or bad. However, it can’t be based on a lie. Harry and Meghan stated that they’re looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world as they start this next chapter.

“What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”