Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after Covid-19 diagnosis

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after seven days. The 71-year-old was diagnosed with Covid-19 after displaying mild symptoms.

He has been self-isolating with The Duchess of Cornwall for the past week. The Duchess remains in isolation until the end of this week.

In a statement, Clarence House confirmed that Charles is feeling well again: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

The UK government guidelines state that anyone with symptoms must self-isolate for seven days, anyone living with them should self-isolate for a two week period.

Due to his age, Charles must adhere to government advice and stay indoors for the time being.

Despite his diagnosis, a representative for Prince Charles stated that he was feeling well and continued to work at his desk at home in Birkhall, Scotland.

Concerns were raised about Her Majesty but Palace officials stressed that Charles was not contagious when he last met with his mother on March 12. Queen Elizabeth is in good health and is also staying in her Scottish home.