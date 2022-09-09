Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching message to the Queen

The Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, has shared a heartfelt message about the Queen since her passing was sadly announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday, September 8.

Buckingham Palace's statement announcing her passing read, "The Queen has died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow".

Sarah took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the Queen, her former mother-in-law, smiling as she stands on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Ferguson captioned the post, “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years”.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend”.

The 62-year-old continued, “I will always be grateful to her for her generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express”.

Many followers of Ferguson headed to the comments to send her their condolences. One follower wrote, “Take care of your girls Fergie. We love you all and hope you find time to heal from this great loss”.

“So heartbroken for you Sarah, and your girls”, penned a second follower. A third added, “So very sorry. Praying for comfort and sweet memories to bring you all peace”.

Sarah and Prince Andrew married in July 1986, where he became the Duke of York, and she, the Duchess of York. The couple went on to have two children together- Beatrice, born in 1988, and Eugenie, whom they welcomed in 1990. The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996.